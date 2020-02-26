South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs AUS on TV & Online in India

SA vs AUS T20I Series 2020 (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa will lock horns with Australia in the 3rd T20I match of the three-matches series on February 26, 2020. The game will be played at Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa won against the visitor by 12 runs in their previous game to level the series by 1-1. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live streaming of SA vs AUS 3rd T20I match. We will also help you with live telecast details on SonyLiv and other platforms along with match timings. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 3rd T20I Match.

The Proteas team skipper Quinton de Kock won the toss in the previous T20I game and elected to bat first. He played a fine knock of 70 runs from 47 balls to help his team post a total of 158/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Australia team fell short by 12 runs due to some superb bowling in death by Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje. The former had figures of 3/41 in 4 overs, while the latter bowled a brilliant penultimate over where he defended 17 runs from last six balls and took an important wicket of Ashton Agar. David Warner remained unbeaten till the end with 67 runs from 56 balls, however, wickets kept falling at the other end which became the reason for visitor defeat. Australia lost a total of six wickets in their chase.

When to Watch of South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The third T20I match between South Africa and Australia is scheduled to take place on February 26, 2020 (Wednesday). The match will be played at Newlands in Cape Town and is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 PM local time. South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australia’s tour of South Africa 2020. Thus, fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to watch the live telecast of SA vs AUS 3rd T20I match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020, online

South Africa vs Australia 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv in India which is the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of SA vs AUS 3rd T20I match

The Australian team led by Aaron Finch will look forward to sealing the series by winning the upcoming game against South Africa. While South Africa will also leave no stone unturned to win the last T20I match of this series as Proteas urgently needs a series win to lift their morale.