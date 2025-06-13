London [UK] June 13 (ANI): South African batter David Bedingham believes momentum is building within the Proteas camp as they gear up for a potential fourth-innings chase in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's, according to the official website of ICC.

On a day filled with drama and high-quality bowling, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi sparked a spirited comeback for South Africa, sharing six wickets between them to leave Australia struggling at 144/8 in their second innings by stumps on Day 2. With the Aussies holding a lead of 218 runs, South Africa will need to wrap up the remaining two wickets early on Day 3 before embarking on what could be a historic chase.

"We're very confident and I think the batters will have their plans," Bedingham said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"It could go either way, but I think us as a team are very excited and there's a lot of belief in the dressing room," he added.

Bedingham expressed belief in his team's ability to achieve the target, stating that confidence is growing within the dressing room. The Proteas will take heart from past instances at Lord's, where teams have successfully chased over 250 runs in the fourth innings three times, including two occasions in the 21st century.

Having been one of the few batters to handle the challenging conditions well, Bedingham will be crucial to South Africa's hopes. His composed knock of 45 off 111 balls in the first innings stood out on a pitch that has consistently favoured the bowlers.

At the close of play, the 31-year-old shared encouraging words for his teammates, urging calm and composure ahead of what promises to be a pivotal day in the final.

"I think the main thing is just to 100 percent commit if you're defending or attacking," Bedingham said.

"As soon as you get caught in two minds against these attacks, I think you get found out, so it's just 100 percent commitment in defence and attack," he noted. (ANI)

