South Africa (SA) had a convincing start to the World Cup year with two wins in a row against England (ENG) in the ongoing three-match ODI series. After bagging a 2-0 lead, the hosts South Africa will lock horns with England in the third dead rubber encounter scheduled on February 01, 2023 (Wednesday) at De Beers Diamond Oval Stadium in Northern Cape in South Africa. The starting time of the match is 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:30 PM IST. Usman Khawaja Shares Popular Pablo Escobar Meme After Visa Issue Prevents Him From Flying to India for Test Series.

South Africa defeated world champions England in a record-breaking chase of 343 runs in the second ODI on Sunday. With the second ODI win, the Proteas sealed the ongoing three-match series with a 2-0 lead. Temba Bavuma brought about a match-winning performance after playing a captain's innings of 109 runs. Aiden Markram's 49-run knock and David Miller's half century were the other two standout performances from the hosts to bring off a five-wicket win. Earlier, England saw some masterclass performances from the bat of skipper Jos Buttler, Harry Brook and Moeen Ali to put a towering total on the board. However, the England bowlers failed to defend a marvellous total and tie the series. With the final ODI lined up on Wednesday, hosts will eye a whitewash to reinforce their chances of direct qualification for the upcoming Men's ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled later this year. Ben Stokes Uses Cryptic Tweet to Cite Tough Schedule As Reason After England Slump to Defeat Against South Africa in 1st ODI 2023.

When Is South Africa vs England 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The SA vs ENG 3rd ODI will be played at De Beers Diamond Oval Stadium in Kimberley, Northern Cape, South Africa on February 01, 2023 (Wednesday) and the starting time of the 3rd ODI is 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 04:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs England 3rd ODI 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for SA vs ENG ODI series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select Select HD 2 to catch the Live Telecast of the 3rd ODI 2023 between South Africa and England.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of South Africa vs England 3rd ODI 2023?

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network will provide the Live Streaming of the SA vs ENG ODI series 2023 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into Disney+Hotstar (with subscription) app or website to catch the live streaming of South Africa vs England 3rd ODI 2023 Online. Fans can also tune into the FanCode app (with subscription) to watch Live Streaming of the SA vs ENG 3rd ODI online.

