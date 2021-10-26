Defending champions West Indies take on South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match 18. After suffering a humiliating defeat against England, West Indies will be looking to bounce back. The Windies batting failed to cross even 60-run mark and eventually lost the match by six wickets. South Africa too come into the match with a defeat against Australia but it was a closely fought contest and the Proteas will look to take some positivity from that game. Meanwhile, stay tuned for toss and playing XI updates. South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of SA vs WI, Group 1 Super 12 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST.

West Indies batsmen displayed poor batting show and inside 15 overs were bundled out for just 55 runs. Though they managed to pick four England wickets even in such a small chase. The Windies will be hoping to pick their campaign and get on a winning track.

South Africa, on the other hand, made a match out of small total-118. And it took Australia some effort to reach the target in 19.4 overs besides losing five wickets. SA vs WI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 18.

West Indies Squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Hayden Walsh, Andre Fletcher.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder.