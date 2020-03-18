South African Cricket Team Asked to Stay in 14-Day Quarantine After Returning Home From India Amid Coronavirus Fears

Quinton de Kock (Photo Credits: Twitter / @bcci)

The South African cricket team have reached safely back to their homes after they flew from India yesterday. Now, there have been reports about the team being asked to stay in a 14-day long quarantine after they reached home amid the growing fear of coronavirus. Quinton de Kock and men were put up in Kolkata after they finished the playing the first ODI against India in Dharamshala. The match was washed out due to excessive rains. The three-match series was also called off due to the on-going fear of coronavirus. South African Cricketers Leave Kolkata After the Series Against India gets Called off Due to Coronavirus.

The team had chosen Kolkata as their place to stay over the cities like Delhi and Mumbai because the City of Joy is yet to record a single case of coronavirus. They were received by CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, Secretary Snehasish Ganguly and joint-secretary Debabrata Das. The team flew back home via Dubai. “They have left for Dubai safely this morning. From there, they will leave for their respective destinations. They were very pleased with CAB’s arrangements and precautionary measures,” Dalmiya said.

With the massive outbreak of the disease, even the BCCI offices have remained shut and the employees will be working from home. Several other sporting events across the world have also been stalled post the outbreak. IPL 2020, Bundesliga, La Liga 2020 and other games have been called off. The South African Cricket Board has also terminated all cricketing activities for a couple of months.