High-flying Chennai Super Kings will look to book their place in the play-offs of the Indian Premier League when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni has led his side remarkably well in UAE in the second leg of the competition, with the team winning four out of their last five games. 16 points is always considered a safe position in the competition if we consider its history but another win will almost certainly guarantee knock-out stages. For Hyderabad, the struggle has been real in the 2021 edition and the team has pride to play for in the remaining games. Meanwhile, fans searching for SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Live streaming can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: RCB Close Gap On Top Two With Win Over RR.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have given Chennai solid starts in the powerplays which has helped the team dominate the opposition. It will be interesting to see how their middle-order copes up should the openers fail. Ravindra Jadeja is another in-form player for the Men in Yellow and his consistent performance with both bat and bowl is certainly good news for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup. VIVO IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List: Shikhar Dhawan Tops List of Batsmen With Most Runs in Indian Premier League Season 14.

Big news coming from Sunrisers Hyderabad camp is that David Warner might have played his last game for the franchisee. Jason Roy bagged a fifty after being inducted into the playing eleven and the Englishman could be the x-factor that was missing from the team for a long time. Kane Williamson knows his team are as good as out of the reckoning for the play-offs but will love to the end the competition playing the role of party poopers to perfection.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Chennai will dominate Hyderabad from the onset with the former looking a much balanced and in form outfit.

