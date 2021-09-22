"Another day, but same story," this is how one can actually sum up the campaign between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals. Once against Kane Williamson's team was left yearning for a win. But in the end, we had Delhi Capitals who stamped their authority and won the match by eight wickets. With this, they also strengthen their chances for the playoffs. In this article, we shall bring to you the stat highlights of the match. But before that, let's quickly recap both innings. IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List.

So after winning the toss, the Orange Army decided to bat first. David Warner who was axed from the last match between SRH and RR was included in the match. Warner'smatch against DC was surely not a happy comeback as and he made his way to the pavilion in the first over itself. Kane Williamson and Wriddhiman Saha followed on the score of 18. Abdul Samad became the highest scorer of the team with his 28-run contribution. Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel scalped a couple of wickets each and Kagiso Rabada got three. The pacers were breathing fire. Kane Williamson Takes Brilliant Running Catch To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw During DC vs SRH IPL 2021 Clash (Watch Video).

They scored 134 runs on the board in response to this, Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan made the total look like a child's play and team DC won the match by 8 wickets. SRH is on the verge of getting eliminated, whereas, DC has made its headway to playoffs. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights below:

#Wriddhiman Saha completed 2,000 runs in IPL.

#Shikhar Dhawan gets the Orange Cap scoring 422 runs this season.

# Shikhar Dhawan has so far scored the most number of boundaries this season. He has scored 49 boundaries in 9 innings.

With this, Sunrisers Hyderabad continues to occupy the last position on the IPL 2021 points table. Delhi Capitals leapfrogs Chennai Super Kings and leads the points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 11:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).