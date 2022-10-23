Sri Lanka did not have the best of starts in the qualifying phase of the 2022 T20 World Cup but the Asian champions did well to make it to the Super 12 phase. The side looked down and out after the loss against Namibia in their opener considering they were completely outplayed. But wins over UAE and the Netherlands which means they can now push on and build on that momentum. They face Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart and it promises to be a fascinating game with Ireland no pushovers. The Irish boys played out key games versus quality sides like New Zealand and South Africa prior to the World Cup and then knocked out West Indies in the qualifiers here. They will feel they belong on the big stage which was not the case in the previous ICC tournaments. Sri Lanka versus Ireland will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 9:30 AM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

Sri Lanka has plenty of fitness issues to deal with in the build-up to the Ireland match with Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of the tournament and batsmen Danushka Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka not fully fit. Wanindu Hasaranga is the key player for Sri Lanka and Ireland will find it hard to get him away. Kusal Mendis in the top order is where the team can dominate and score some quick runs.

Paul Stirling played a brilliant knock under pressure against the West Indies and given the experience he possesses, Ireland will look up to him to get them off to a good start. Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector are good T20 players and add stability to the middle order. Bowling can be an area of weakness for the side but Gareth Delany and Simi Singh had a good outing in the last game which should give them confidence.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 23, 2022 (Sunday) onwards. The SL vs IRE game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The SL vs IRE match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Sri Lanka may have not been at their best so far but should have enough quality about them to win this tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).