Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates face off against each other in T20 World Cup 2022 Group A clash. The SL vs UAE encounter will be played on October 18, 2022 (Tuesday) at 01:30 PM IST as both teams aim for a win after a losing start. Ahead of the game, we bring you SL vs UAE T20I Head to head, likely playing XI and other details you need to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated: Netherlands Second in Group A, Namibia on Top.

Both teams will be disappointed by the start they made to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. Sri Lanka were shocked by Namibia in their opening game while the UAE were beaten by the Netherlands, This fixture is crucial for both teams as a defeat could see their journey cut short in the competition.

SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India and will telecast the games live. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming on online platform.

SL vs UAE Head to Head Record in T20Is

Sri Lanka and UAE have faced each other just once in T20Is. Sri Lanka leads the head-to-head record 1-0 having won that solitary game. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the World T20 Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in Australia.

SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL) Wanindu Hasarange (SL) Junaid Siddique (UAE) Zahoor Khan (UAE)

SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

SL Likely Playing 11: Kusal Mendis (W), Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapasksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Chamika Karunaratne, Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

UAE Indies Likely Playing 11: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vritiya Aravind (W), Zawar Farid, Baseel Hamid, CP Rizwan (C), Aayan Khan, Palanipan Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

