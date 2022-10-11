Sri Lanka would face Zimbabwe in their first warm-up game of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, October 11. Fresh off the Asia Cup 2022 title, Sri Lanka would be brimming with confidence as they get set to start their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022, which is not very far away. The Dasun Shanaka-led side surprised many when they beat giants India and Pakistan to lift up the Asia Cup 2022 title last month. Capable of pulling off more surprises, Sri Lanka will be favourites in this match against Zimbabwe. T20 World Cup 2022: 5 Indian Players To Watch Out for in Showpiece Event

For Zimbabwe, a massive blow came in the form of Lance Klusener quitting his role as the batting coach. While Klusener's absence is big, Zimbabwe would back themselves to play their best cricket and hope for the results to go their way. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on September 11, 2022 (Tuesday). The game has a start time of 9:00 AM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match Live Telecast On TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India. Fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match on their TV sets.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Match Live Streaming Online?

This game would also not be available for live streaming either. Fans, however, can catch live updates of the game on the team's social media handles and also T20 World Cup's official website.

