Steve Smith created yet another record while batting for the Australia national cricket team. The 35-year-old now has scored the most number of 50-plus scores for Australia in Test matches in Asia. The star batsman matched Australian legend Ricky Ponting's record during the SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025. Smith now has 15 innings with 50+ scores, the same as Ponting. He has however taken six innings less than Ponting to match the record. Ponting took 48 innings to have 15 such scores, while Smith took only 42. Steve Smith is leading the Australian side in the ongoing SL vs AUS Test Series 2025 and has scored a century in the ongoing first innings of the SL vs AUS 2nd Test match. Steve Smith Completes 36 Test Centuries, Equals Rahul Dravid and Joe Root's Tally During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025

Steve Smith Matches Ricky Ponting's Record:

