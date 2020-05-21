‘Strength at Its Highest’: Sourav Ganguly Fixes Mango Tree At His House Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics)

Sourav Ganguly Fixes Tree At His Home (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has a history with balconies. After all, who can forget his epic celebrations at the Lord's balcony after India won the finals of 2002 Natwest series? Years later, 'Dada' again got a challenge from his balcony. However, it was not to cheer his team but to fix the mango tree of his house. Ganguly, who is spending time at his home in Kolkata amid the COVID-19 pandemic, took to his official Twitter account and shared a couple of pictures in which he can be seen fixing a mango tree from his balcony. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture of House Party at Sourav Ganguly’s Residence (View Post).

“The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest,” wrote Ganguly on the micro-blogging website. Well, with the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the 47-year-old might be restricted to perform some of his duties of BCCI president. In the meantime, however, the legendary cricketer knows how to engage himself by doing household activities. Meanwhile, have a look at his post. Sachin Tendulkar Recalls ‘Wonderful Memories’ With Sourav Ganguly After ICC Shares Partnership Records of Former Indian Openers.

The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RGOJeaqFx1 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

Recently, South Africa director and former Proteas captain Graeme Smith expressed his desire to see Sourav Ganguly as the next chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Smith opined that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricketing world will need a strong leader and Ganguly is the right person for the post.

Meanwhile, BCCI is planning to resume the training session of Indian Cricket Team at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.