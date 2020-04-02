Suresh Raina Relives India’s Triumph in 2011 Cricket World Cup, Calls the Victory 'Irreplaceable and Unforgettable' (See Post)

Team India celebrating World Cup win 2011 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India's win in the 2011 World Cup is one of the most iconic moments in the nation's cricket history. The memorable triumph completed nine years on Thursday (April 2, 2020) and every Indian cricket fan is recalling the day. Even Suresh Raina, who was an integral part of Indian in the gala tournament, also remembered that day and relished the ever-lasting memory. Taking to his official Instagram account, the swashbuckling batsman shared the picture of Indian team posing with World Cup trophy revealed how he felt after winning the showpiece tournament. This Day, That Year: When MS Dhoni’s Sensational Knock Guided India to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Trophy.

“Things end but memories last forever. Remembering the rush, excitement, thrill of it all, of the fantastic moments leading up to us lifting the world cup. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. Thankful to have been a part of this iconic moment in the history of cricket,” wrote the star Indian cricketer on the picture-sharing website.

View Post:

Raina himself played the a substantial in guiding India to the triumph by playing some match-saving knocks. In the quarterfinal game against Australia, the dasher scored 34 runs off just 28 deliveries, helping the Men in Blue to seal the match by five wickets. He also played a crucial knock in the semi-final game against Pakistan after India’s middle-order got collapsed.

The 32-year old’s next assignment was supposed to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, the tournament has been postponed and according to several reports, the IPL 2020 is set to get called off amid the COVID-19 scare.