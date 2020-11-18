Mumbai Indians' star Suryakumar Yadav faced a lot of backlash after liking a controversial meme trolling Virat Kohli. The post showcased Rohit Sharma – under whom Yadav plays in Indian Premier League (IPL) – standing alone against BCCI selectors and 'Paper Captain' Virat Kohli. Although the MI star unliked the tweer later, screenshots went viral on social media with fans speculating rift between Yadav and the Indian skipper. However, the uncapped Indian batsman cleared the rumour by commenting on Kohli's recent post. The talismanic batsman shared a clip on Twitter from his recent training session in Australia. Reacting to the post, Yadav commented: Energy Sound can't wait to watch Domination." Suryakumar Yadav’s Old Tweets Praising Virat Kohli Go Viral After ‘Death Stare Contest.

Although this is not the first time when Yadav hailed Kohli on social media, fans believe that Yadav commented to clear the rumours ignited from his recent social media activity. Earlier in IPL 2020, Yadav and Kohli were engaged in a death stare contest during Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match. While the RCB skipper charged towards the MI youngster to sledge him, Yadav started the batting great with expressionless before moving away. Although the banter seemed to have ignited by the heat of the moment, Yadav's reaction to the controversial meme made netizens sure about their rift. Nevertheless, the MI batsman was quick to clear the air by commenting on Kohli's post.

Here's How Suryakumar Yadav Reacted To Kohli's Training Session Video:

Energy 🔥 Sound 🔥 can’t wait to watch Domination 🔥#theBrand — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) November 17, 2020

Coming to the controversial post liked by Yadav, it showcased that BCCI selectors and Virat Kohli are oppressing the Hitman. Notably, the Hitman wasn't in the initial squad for India's forthcoming tour of Australia. While Indian Head Coach Ravi Shastri and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly called Rohit' unfit,' the dashing opener surprised one and all after participating in the playoff games of IPL 2020. Although Rohit later was added to the Test squad, several netizens slammed BCCI for being unfair towards the opener, and Yadav also seemed to be belonging to that category.

Here's The Controversial Meme Liked By Yadav!!

Meanwhile, India's upcoming tour of Australia comprises of three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches, starting from November 27. Although India have pleasant memories from their last visit down under, they'll face a difficult challenge with David Warner and Steve Smith featuring in the series. Also, skipper Virat Kohli – who's expecting the birth of his first child in December – will fly back to India after the conclusion of the first Test.

