Suryakumar Yadav was the top trend last night for his inning of 79 runs from 43 balls took away the Mumbai Indians to a stunning five-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was Virat Kohli who also came into the limelight for his behaviour once again as he was seen making attempts to sledge the Mumbai Indians batsman. On one occasion, he threw the ball back to the fielder and then walked up to Suryakumar Yadav to make an attempt to sledge. Now, the Mumbai Indians batsman made sure to stare back at Kohli and walked away once Kohli made an attempt to sledge. Now, this surely did not go down well with the netizens. 'Suryakumar Yadav Has Answered Selectors' Fans Storm Twitter in Favour of MI Batsman After he Stars in Team’s Victory Over RCB.

The fans took to social media and blasted Virat Kohli for his behaviour. A few of them posted the video of the entire incident and the other lauded Suryakumar Yadav for keeping the utmost calm. The others criticised Virat Kohli for the kind attempting to sledge Suryakumar Yadav. During the course of his inning, Suryakuar Yadav slammed three sixes as the MI chased a total of 165 runs. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below and the video of the entire incident.

Shameful act by virat kohli and no reason for sledge to Surya Kumar Yadav #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/y4mtnzq2j5 — Sam (@sameersheikh45) October 29, 2020

Surya won the battle

Gentleman

#SuryakumarYadav Kohli came to sledge SuryaKumar Yadav during the break and Surya left like a gentleman. This shows how desperate Virat is to win this IPL. Didn’t expect this from a player like Virat Kohli.#BCCIpolitics Rember his name #SuryakumarYadav pic.twitter.com/M5EnVmCqUZ — Rïdér VïsHål (@RdrVsHl1) October 28, 2020

Virat Kohli lost his respect

Yesterday match Virat kohli lose his respect. Well done surya you reply with bat @surya_14kumar#BCCIpolitics pic.twitter.com/1Nbrq468KW — Vinay Kumar Shukla (@vinayshukla212) October 29, 2020

Last one

Win-Lose Just A Result, Learning Is The Process ♥️ This Lose Boost Virat Kohli To Do Something Special More Special In Next Game, And We Believe In Him ♥️ Don't Worry Champ, We Believe In You And We Are With You ♥️ pic.twitter.com/zec9WStEHa — Virat Fan Team (@ViratFanTeam1) October 29, 2020

In the end, Mumbai Indians walked away with a five-wicket win. The team had five balls to spare. Team Mumbai Indians remains on number one position of the IPL 2020 points table with 16 points in their kitty.

