Suryakumar Yadav scored a scintillating half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore and guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket triumph. More than his batting blitzes, however, Yadav’s staring contest with RCB skipper Virat Kohli gained more headlines. Kohli charged towards the crease after the conclusion of 13th over while the MI batsman stared him with an expressionless face. Yadav eventually ended the battle by walking away but the episode didn’t go down well with the netizens who schooled the RCB skipper for his ‘behaviour.’ Although the incident showcased some heat between the two Indian batsmen, some old tweets by Yadav narrate a different story.

While fans were lauding the Mumbai Indians batsman for ‘giving it back’ to the RCB star, some old tweets of Yadav also resurfaced in which he’s garnering praises on Kohli. One of those tweets, which is dated March 20, 2016, was posted after Kohli’s match-winning 57-run knock against Pakistan in 2016 T20 World Cup. “In the big SHOES. Where there is pressure dr is him. I hav seen GOD walking at Number 3 for India to bat @imVkohli,” Yadav wrote on the micro-blogging website. 'Suryakumar Yadav Has Answered Selectors' Fans Storm Twitter in Favour of MI Batsman.

GOD!!

In the big SHOES. Where there is pressure dr is him. I hav seen GOD walking at Number 3 for India to bat @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zoRfXtillE — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 20, 2016

Speaking of Yadav’s other viral tweet, it was posted after the Indian captain attained the number-one spot in Test and ODI batting ranking last December. “For a reason. One word for his journey to reach top of the world. Anyone?” the tweet read.

Lavishing Praises!!

For a reason. One word for his journey to reach top of the world. Anyone ? pic.twitter.com/89iZIbByhi — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 5, 2019

These tweets indeed suggest that Yadav is a big Kohli fan, and the incident took place just in the heat of the moment. However, the staring contest did charge up the MI batsman as he went on to score 79 off 43 balls, helping his side cross the line with five balls to spare.

