Australia has been crowned as the winner of the T20 World Cup 2021 a couple of days ago and now we have the world turning towards the upcoming mega event. The T20 World Cup 2022 will be hosted in Australia and the ICC has finalised the venues for the megaevent. Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney will be hosting the T20 World Cup 2022. 16 teams will be participating in the event and there will be about 45 matches being conducted across these venues. The T20 World Cup 2022 will begin from 16 October – 13 November 2022. ICC T20 World Cup: India to Host 2021 Edition, Australia Gets 2022.

The matches will be held at the Adelaide Oval, The Gabba, Kardinia Park Stadium, Bellerive Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Perth Stadium and Sydney Cricket Ground. The semi-finals of the tournament will be held at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. The fixtures for the event will be released in January 2022. The fans will be obviously allowed to watch the proceedings of the game.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee CEO, Michelle Enright said: “We congratulate Aaron Finch and the entire Australian squad on their maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup crown. What an amazing platform it will be to see them try to defend their title in front of Aussie fans in 2022.” The tickets will go on sale by January 31, 2021. Apart from New Zealand and Australia, the likes of India, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round.

