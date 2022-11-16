England cricketer Alex Hales has been reprimanded by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) on Wednesday over an old photo of him in blackface at a New Year’s party in 2009. The photo came to light last year and the T20 World Cup winner had also issued an apology. Alex Hales Reacts After England's Win, Says 'To Get a Chance to Play in the World Cup is a Special Feeling'.

Alex Hales was charged in August for the breach of ECB Directive 3.3 which states 'No such person may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket or any Cricketer or group of Cricketers into disrepute.'

The England cricketer admitted the charge and told the CDC's investigation that he had taken steps 'to ensure that the photo could not be linked to any of his social media accounts' in 2015 and 2017.

The photo came to light last year after which the Englishman had issued an apology. 'The theme was musicians and Tupac is, was and always will be my favourite musician, so I went as him. I want to apologise for all the offence this has no doubt caused. It was incredibly reckless and foolish on my behalf, so I want to apologise for that, apologise to the club for the embarrassment it would have caused them' he said.

'I guess my twenties was full of mistakes like that, reckless mistakes off the field that cost me, let down family, let down team-mates, let down friends, close relationships I had during my twenties' Hales added.

Hales was not fined for his actions by CDC adjudicator, Chris Tickle, said that 'the interests of transparency should prevail'. 'Mr Hales did not believe his actions were racist or offensive at the time, though he has acknowledged that he would not dress in that manner now. He is older and more mature' the directive added.

