Taniya Bhatia Goes Off Field for Concussion Test after Being Hit on Head during IND vs AUS ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final

Taniya Bhatia Wals Off After Being Hit on Head (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With India struggling to keep pace in its chase of 185 runs for a maiden World Cup title in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 final against Australia, Taniya Bhatia had to leave the field. Bhatia, who was surprisingly sent in as a No 3 ahead of the more regular Jemimah Rodrigues, was hit on the head while trying to sweep Australia spinner Jess Jonassen in the second over of India’s innings. Bhatia immediately took off her helmet and held her right ear. She was later asked to go off the field and will undergo the precautionary concussion test, which will determine whether she will come back to bat again. Bhatia, India’s wicket-keeper batsman, usually plays down the order in the national team but was send up the order to surge the increasing run-rate. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match.

The incident occurred in the third delivery of the second over of India’s innings with the chasing side already struggling after the dismissal of Shafali Verma in the very first over of the innings. Bhatia, who came to bat at first-down, played a sweep shot in trying to find a boundary for her side. Indian Fans Recall Horrors of 2003 World Cup Final As Australia Openers Plunder Bowlers in 2020 ICC Women’s T20 CWC Final (See Reactions).

But was unfortunately hit on the right gear of her helmet. The incident forced her off the field. The team physio had initially run to check on things but had to later escort the wicket-keeper batsman into the dressing room. The 22-year-old will now undergo a concussion test, which will determine her further participation in the game.

Meanwhile, India are currently in a spot of bother at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. Asked to chase down 185 for the title, India are at 56/4 after 11 overs with 128 runs more to get from 52 deliveries. Their chances of recording a win look unlikely with the run-rate now climbing over 11.

Jess Jonassen has been the pick of the wicket-takers for the hosts with 2/11 after 2 overs. This was after Alyssa Healey and Beth Mooney’s century-run opening partnership set Australia on course for their 184 runs on board after opting to bat first.