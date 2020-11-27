Team India is currently playing the first ODI 2020 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia. Ahead of the game, Team India was seen donning black armbands and they paid tributes to Dean Jones and Phillip Hughes. Dean Jones passed away on September 24, 2020, in Mumbai for the Indian Premier League 2020. Jones passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest and shocked the world with the news of demise. Also, Phillip Hughes passed away on November 27, 2014. The official account of the BCCI shared the picture of the team donning black armbands. They also said that the team is paying tributes to the two perished stars. Adam Gilchrist Goofs up During IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live Commentary, Condoles Navdeep Saini Instead of Mohammed Siraj; Later Apologises on Social Media (Watch Video).

Earlier even Steve Smith paid tributes to Phillip Hughes. Micheal Clarke and others paid tributes to the former Australian who passed away after he got hit by delivery during the match. The Australian posted tweets on social media with the #63notout. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by the BCCI on social media,

#TeamIndia are sporting black armbands to pay their tributes to Dean Jones and in memory of Phillip Hughes, who passed away on this day six years ago.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/0O8wJT5VIq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2020

Talking about the match, the Australians won the toss and elected to bat first. David Warner and Aaron Finch gave a flying start to the team. Warner made way to the pavilion after scoring 69 runs whereas the Australian captain is on his way to score a century.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).