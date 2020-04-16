‘Threw Ravi Shastri in the Pool’: Javed Miandad Recalls Hilarious Story From Pakistan’s ‘Best Tour’ of India

Javed Miandad and Ravi Shastri (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Getty Images)

Former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad, who is arguably the best batsman to have played for Pakistan, certainly has a flamboyant personality and there are numerous stories of his off-field antics during his playing days. Speaking in a YouTube video recently, the 62-year old recalled a hilarious incidence from one of Pakistan’s tour of India where players of both the teams played Holi together at a hotel in Bangalore. In fact, during the course of the celebration, he even threw India’s current head-coach Ravi Shastri into the pool and there was a great sense of enjoyment in the environment. Imran Khan Was Behind Javed Miandad’s Removal From the Pakistan Cricket Team in 1993, Says Basit Ali.

“During the Bangalore Test, both the teams were staying in the same hotel. There was not much to do around there. In the evening, we all used to spend time together. It was around Holi season. People started playing Holi in the hotel. I remember we even entered Imran Khan’s room and everyone was putting colours on each other. We did not even leave Indian cricketers. They, of course, had no problems,” said Miandad in the YouTube video.

Further in the video, the right-handed batsman said that the then Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri was hiding in his room. So, he, along with some other players, entered his room and threw him in the pool. “Ravi Shastri was hiding himself. We entered his room, and we picked him up and we threw him in the pool. All of us really enjoyed together,” he said.

The 124-Test veteran hailed that series as Pakistan’s best tour ever and said that everyone should get involved in all the festivals. “It was Pakistan’s best tour. We were invited everywhere. We all celebrated Holi together. Everyone should participate in each other’s festivals. I don’t see no harm in it,” he added.

The 1992 World Cup-winner also revealed that even he was thrown into the pool and players of both the sides had a lot of fun. “I was always thrown in the water. We were pushing each other in the pool. We used to have so much fun,” said Miandad while signing off.