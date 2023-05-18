Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs is getting interesting and intense day by day. Gujarat Titans have already made it to the IPL 2023 playoffs. And seven teams are now fighting for the remaining three spots in the playoffs. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, LSG vs MI also get an update about the IPL 2023 points table and team standings. 'Don't Want a Wicket?' Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Dropped Catches and Missed Run Outs During PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 18

In match number 65 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH are already out of IPL 2023 playoffs race while RCB need a win to stay in contention. SRH vs RCB match takes place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad and has a start time of 07:30 pm IST.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Highlights

In an important clash, Punjab Kings failed to register a win and lost to Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. PBKS, following this defeat, are virtually out of IPL 2023 playoffs race. Set 214 runs to win, PBKS managed 198/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Punjab Kings Players, Support Staff Meet Dalai Lama in Dharamsala Prior to PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match (See Pics).

IPL 2023 Points Table

There was an inconsequential change on the IPL 2023 points table following Delhi Capitals' win over Punjab Kings. Gujarat Titans continue to lead the team standings and Punjab Kings are in eighth spot.

