The action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is fast-moving with teams looking to seal their place in the playoffs. Technically, all ten teams are still in contention to qualify for the top four and that makes things interesting. Meanwhile, scroll down to find out today’s IPL 2023 schedule and fixtures, LSG vs CSK highlights, PBKS vs MI highlights and also get an update about IPL 2023 points table and team standings. ‘Only MS Dhoni Knows When He Will Retire From IPL,’ Says Former Indian Spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 04

In the Indian Premier League 2023 match number 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 match has a start time of 07:30 pm IST.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Highlights

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings contest was cut short by rain and the game was abandoned. Both LSG and CSK shared the points. Only 19.2 overs were possible and LSG were 125/7 when the heavens opened up.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Highlights

In yet another high-scoring clash, Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets and seven balls to spare. PBKS posted 214/3 with Liam Livingstone scoring an unbeaten 82 off 42 balls. Mumbai Indians chased down the total thanks to Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav’s breezy half-centuries. Tilak Verma played a match-winning cameo of 26 runs off 10 balls towards the end. IPL 2023: 'Nothing to Report Here' Mumbai Indians Troll Punjab Kings With A Note to Police Departments Following Six-Wicket Win.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the IPL 2023 points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, both of which have now 11 points. Mumbai Indians made their way up to sixth spot following their win over Punjab Kings.

