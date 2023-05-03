Mumbai Indians trolled Punjab Kings with an apparent response to the latter's tweet for 'Mumbai Police' after their six-wicket victory in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3. Punjab Kings had beaten Mumbai Indians earlier this season and one of the highlights of that victory was Arshdeep Singh breaking the middle stump twice in two balls. Punjab Kings tweeted back then, "Hey @MumbaiPolice, we'd like to report a crime," with a picture of the broken stumps. Mumbai Indians, after beating Punjab Kings, then trolled them with a tweet for all police departments, which read, "Nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always." 'Kya Karu Bata?' Rohit Sharma Asks Shikhar Dhawan What to Do After Winning Toss Ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2023, Video Goes Viral!.

See Mumbai Indians' Tweet Here

To all Police departments, Nothing to report here. We just played a game of cricket in Mohali and a team was beaten here. You guys have important matters to take care of. Thank you for your services as always 🫡 🇮🇳💙#OneFamily #PBKSvMI #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)