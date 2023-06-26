New Delhi, June 26: New Zealand limited-over captain Kane Williamson has opened up on the devastating injury setback that has practically dashed his hopes of participating in this year's 50-over World Cup in India. The 32-year old batter suffered an ACL injury on his right knee while attempting to take a catch during Gujarat Titans' first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He returned home from India on crutches and subsequently underwent surgery, which was deemed a success. He underwent surgery in New Zealand shortly afterward and is currently in the early stages of his rehabilitation, racing against time to be fit for the World Cup. Kane Williamson May Travel With New Zealand Squad for ODI World Cup 2023 as Mentor.

Kane Williamson Gives Major Update on His ACL Injury

"To have a focus and see some of those steps and tick some of those off keeps you quite motivated" Hear from Kane Williamson about his rehabilitation progress since injuring his knee in March. pic.twitter.com/le1mjneu2h — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 26, 2023

"There’s been some good progress and I’m putting in the time, but the steps are small and that’s what it’s about, taking those small steps forwards and minimising the backwards ones. Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment," Williamson told 1News.

Despite the looming World Cup, the Kiwi captain emphasized his priority of fully regaining his fitness rather than rushing to participate in the mega event.

"I haven’t thought too much about that. I don’t know what the rulings are around that from a squad perspective. But the focus for me is getting it right regardless of the tournaments that are ahead. It’s within any athlete's want to return as quickly as possible but not compromise the effort that goes in to make sure it’s strong and ready," Williamson said.

