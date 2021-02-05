Joe Root scored his third consecutive Test hundred and kept the Indian bowlers at bay on day 1 of the first India vs England Test match to put his side in a commanding position. England finished the opening day on 263/3 with Jasprit Bumrah trapping the well-settled Dom Sibley (85) to end the first day on a high. It was England though who were on a high throughout day 1 except for a brief period before lunch when India took two wickets in succession to leave England struggling on 63/2 before Root and Sibley stitched a 200-run partnership to wrestle back the control. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 1.

Root went to slam his 20th Test century off 164 deliveries and ended the opening day unbeaten on 128. Twitterati was full of praise for the England skipper, who also earlier in the day had become the 15th cricketer to play 100 Test matches for England. With a hundred in his 100th Test, Root became just the ninth cricketer and third Englishman to achieve a rare feat of scoring a ton his 100th Test match. Take a look at how fans reacted to Root’s batting masterclass. Joe Root Slams 20th Test Century and Fifth Against India on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test Match in Chennai.

Fantastic Knock By Joe Root

Fantastic captain's knock by Joe Root, in his 100th Test His 20th Test century, and 3rd in succession after his recent exploits in Sri Lanka👌👏 England solid on Day1 of the #ChennaiTest#INDvENG #INDvsENG @root66 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 5, 2021

Congratulations to Joe Root

💯 for @root66 Congratulations to the man in form for English team #ChennaiTest #INDvENG — Venkat Chitti (@IamVC_999) February 5, 2021

Greatness Recognised

With England dominating the opening day and the Indian bowlers failing to pick regular wickets, the sprits were down in the field. But wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant took it on his shoulders to encourage the other players in the field. At one point, Pant was heard singing “Mera naam hai Washington, mereko jana hai DC (My name is Washington and I want to visit DC)” trying to cheer up his comrades with a funny song. Fans had a field day reacting to Pant’s antics on the field. Here is how fans reacted.

Rishabh Pant Chirping in Washington Sundar's Over

"My name is Washington, and I want to go to DC." - Rishabh Pant in Washington Sundar's over. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant Behind the Stumps

"Mera naam hai Washington Merko jana hai DC" - Rishabh Pant behind the stumps in Washington Sundar's over 😂😂😂 #INDvENG — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) February 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli

'Come On Ash, Come On Ash' Pant Behind the Stumps

"Come on, Ash! Come on, Ash!" is back on the stump mic and we love it 🗣️😋 Can Ashwin make a breakthrough in his first spell of the series? 🤔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿- 25/0 (11)#INDvENG — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 5, 2021

Petition to Add Rishabh Pant to List

Petition to add "Rishabh Pant" to the list. pic.twitter.com/vuI6VBOdpK — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 5, 2021

Virat Kohli was also praised for helping out England skipper Root, who was struggling with cramps towards the end of the opening day of the first Test. Kohli rushed to Root to help out the England captain after he fell on the floor due to cramps. Many fans recalled a similar act from MS Dhoni during an India vs South Africa ODI years ago. Take a look at other reactions from the Test match.

Virat Kohli Helping Joe Root With Cramps

Virat Kohli helping Joe Root with cramp. My word. 😍 pic.twitter.com/KR5Mdpav7k — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 5, 2021

Spirit of Cricket at Best

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Maiden Test Wicket for Jasprit Bumrah at Home

1st wicket for bumrah in home test match 🥳🥳#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/pZmDfccyOK — SHUBHAM (@RohitianShubham) February 5, 2021

England, meanwhile, won the toss and made most of the flat track after opting to bat first. The visitors were on 263/3 at stumps on the first day with Root still at the crease and Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and the likes to follow. Root and Sibley shared a 200-run stand for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed for 87 by Jasprit Bumrah in the final over of the first day.

