England will be the happier side at end of Day 1 play as the visitors managed to rebuild from a delicate situation against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Three Lions end the day on 263/3 after losing wickets early. Joe Root and Dominic Sibley stitched up a 200 run partnership with the former scoring his 20th century in the longest format. Joe Root Slams 20th Test Century and Fifth Against India on Day 1.

Electing to bat first, England got off to a good start with the opening duo of Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley stitching up a 63-run partnership. But India got back into the game with two quick wickets dismissing Sibley and Dan Lawrence in the span of an over. However, it was the only success Indian bowlers had for a long time before Jasprit Bumrah struck on the final delivery of the day. India vs England 1st Test 2021 Day 1 Highlights.

Joe Root, playing his 100th Test for the Three Lions, scored his fifth Test ton against India while Dominic Sibley supported him well in a 200-run stand. Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first Test in India, was the pick of the Indian bowlers with Ravi Ashwin also contributing with a wicket. Meanwhile, here are some stats from Day 1.

#Jasprit Bumrah, after 17 Tests, played his first game in the longest format in India

# Daniel Lawrence became Jaspirt Bumrah's first Test wicket in India

# Joe Root became the 15th England player to play in 100 Test matches

# Joe Root scored his 20th Test century and fifth against India

# Joe Root became the ninth player to score a century in 100th Test

# Joe Root is the first cricketer to score a century in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test

# Joe Root and Dominic Sibley's 200-run partnership is the highest for any wicket against India in India since January 2013

# Dominic Sibley scored his 4th Test half-century

A spot in the ICC Test Championship final is up for grabs during the series so both teams will be looking to take an early lead. England will hope to continue their dominance on the second day of the game while India needs to come with a different strategy to make inroads in the visitors batting line-up which is looking solid at the moment.

