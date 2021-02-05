Rishabh Pant has been quite chirpy behind the stumps on the day one of the Test match between India and England. As the Indian bowlers were having quite a tough day toiling out hard for wickets, we had Rishabh Pant who kept them a bit entertained with his comments. Now, here was this ultra-hilarious moment when Washington Sundar came into bowl. So, Rishabh Pant was once again very funny and was heard saying, “Mera naam hai Washington, mereko jana hai DC.” The stump mics have picked up his voice and the netizen shared the moment on social media. Joe Root Slams 20th Test Century and Fifth Against India on Day 1 of IND vs ENG 1st Test Match in Chennai.

Talking about the match, England won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing an early wicket of Rory Burns and Dan Lawrance, the visiting team came up with a solid comeback. Dom Sibley and Joe Root were batting for the England team. English captain Joe Root scored a century in his 100th Test match. Whereas, Dom is nearing his century but unfortunately got dismissed. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by a netizen.

Here was another gem produced by Pant

‘Pujji the slider’ another gem from Rishabh Pant 😂 #ENGvIND — Aashish (@aashgoyal) February 5, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin had scalped one wicket in the morning. Bumrah also chipped in with one wicket. Just before the end of day one, Bumrah scalped another wicket.

