While Indian fans were worrying about Virat Kohli’s absence in India vs Australia Boxing Day Test, Ajinkya Rahane rose to the occasion and never let anyone felt the talisman’s non-attendance. After impressive everyone with his captaincy decisions, the veteran filled Kohli’s shoes in the batting department as well with a terrific century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). On a track where the hosts were bundled out for 195 runs, Rahane batted brilliantly and scored his 12th Test century, his first Test ton as captain. Although he got a couple of lifelines with Aussie fielders being in the field, nothing can deny that he put up a master-class at MCG. India vs Australia 2nd Test 2020 Day 2 Highlights.

Rahane – who generally bats at number five in Test matches – came to bat at number four in the first hour of Day 2. While he was watchful at the start, he shifted gears after settling his feet in the wickets. The likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood looked clueless as Rahane scored his second Test ton against Australia. Notably, Rahane had a love affair with Boxing Day Test matches in his career. Tim Paine Becomes Fastest Wicket-Keeper to Record 150 Dismissals in Tests.

He registered scores of 51 & 96 against South Africa in the Boxing-Day Test at Kingsmead, Durban in 2013. A year later, he scored 147 and 48 against Australia at the very same MCG. While he couldn’t make much impact in the 2018 Boxing Day Test against Aussies with scores of 34 and 1 in MCG, he redeemed himself with a special ton in the on-going game. Twitterati was also highly impressed by Rahane as social media got flooded with praises.

Rahane's Staggering Record in Boxing Day Test!!

Ajinkya Rahane in Boxing Day Tests 👊 2013: 51* & 96 vs 🇿🇦 2014: 147 & 48 vs 🇦🇺 2020: 104* (today) vs 🇦🇺#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AUSvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 27, 2020

You need character , skills and intent to score a Test Century 💯 like this in Australia. The Cool Calm Composite Captain leading from the front with classic 💯 There you go my champ❤️ @ajinkyarahane88#INDvsAUS#AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/c88RfUqFis — Gaurav Kumar Singh (@GauravK80007224) December 27, 2020

💯! Top-class stuff! What a fantastic knock this is from Ajinkya Rahane while leading the side! 👏👏 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/qNmdCc6daw — Chetan Sonawane (@ChetanS78953281) December 27, 2020

Meanwhile, India are comfortably placed on the driver’s seat with their scorecard reading 277/5 at stumps on Day 2. They have already gained a lead of 82 runs, and with Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja set on the crease, the visitors will at least be eyeing a lead of 150 runs. On the other hand, time is running out for Tim Paine’s troop, and they need to bounce back soon.

