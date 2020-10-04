Delhi Capitals have registered a thumping win against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Shreyas Iyer and men won the match by 18 runs and made KKR look like a hapless unit as DC posted a total of 228 runs in the 16th game of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan tried their best to take the team to the finishing line but none of them could actually rescue the team from the disaster. Needless to say that the netizens took to social media and praised the winning team. Also, a few KKR fans called for a change in captaincy and said that Eoin Morgan should be made the skipper of the side. DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match Result: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw Guide Delhi Capitals to 18-Run Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders.

The match started off with Kolkata Knight Riders winning the toss and electing to bowl first. It was Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer who walked away with the limelight for respective half-centuries. DC captain scored 88 runs and Shaw made 66 runs. The two were also praised on social media for the kind of an intent shown by the two. Now, let's have a look at the tweets praising the Delhi Capitals social media.

Delhi tu roarrrr machaaaaa 🤪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👑👑👑👑👑👑🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁 — 💎ᎮᎥᏂᎧᎧ 💘 (@Piink_Shadowz) October 3, 2020

@DineshKarthik should realise that he needs to be replaced by someone else. It’s high time that @Eoin16 must control the ship now. @KKRiders @iamsrk #DCvKKR — Avisek Ray (@RayAvisek) October 3, 2020

The Kolkata Knight Riders remain on number five of the IPL 2020 and are placed on number four of the IPL 2020 point table. Delhi Capitals are on number one of the IPL 2020 points table with six points in their kitty.

