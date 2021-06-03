Uruguay will resume their bid for the 2022 World Cup qualification when they face Paraguay in the latest round of CONMEBOL qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay on June 04, 2021 (early Friday morning). Both teams are on the opposite end of the form table but will aim to take all three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Uruguay vs Paraguay, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers can scroll down below. Luis Suarez Breaks Down While on a Call With Friends & Family After Winning La Liga 2020-21.

Uruguay haven’t had the best of starts to their qualifying campaign losing two of their opening four games but will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways when they face the resolute Paraguay, who are enjoying a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and currently stand above their opponents in the points table. La Celeste will be without Edinson Cavani through suspension but can count on Luis Suarez to provide the threat upfront.

When Uruguay vs Paraguay 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Uruguay vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on June 04 (Friday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay. The game is set to start at 03:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Uruguay vs Paraguay 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Uruguay vs Paraguay match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Uruguay vs Paraguay 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans in India will be able to watch the Uruguay vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier online. FanCode will provide the live streaming of Uruguay vs Paraguay game but fans need to pay a nominal fee frost to enjoy the live action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).