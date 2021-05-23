Luis Suarez made way from Barcelona last year in the wake of issues with the management of the club. He went to Atletico Madrid that was quite a clicking move for many including his best friend Lionel Messi who has been with him through his thicks and thins. Atletico Madrid won the La Liga 2020-21 title on Sunday and Luis Suarez made a call to his friends and family to celebrate the win. While on the video call, Suarez could not hold back his tears and cried inconsolably. Also during the conference, he thanked the club for rescuing him for Barcelona as he felt under-appreciated. Atletico Madrid Crowned La Liga 2020-21 Champions After Comeback Win Against Real Valladolid.

Atletico Madrid won against Valladolid and Real Madrid who was also in the title race won their game against Villarreal, but the Los Blancos could not win the title. By the end of the tournament, Atletico Madrid had 86 points in their kitty and Real Madrid ended up with 84 points. Barcelona who finished third played their last game against Eibar and won the game 1-0. Antoine Greizmann scored a lone goal from the team.

Emotional Luis Suarez thanked the club and said that he had endured a difficult situation started the season being under-appreciated. " Atletico opened the door to give me the chance to show that I could still be a force. That’s why I’m always going to be grateful to this great club for trusting me,” Suarez said through his tears. The former Barcelona player further said that the team was consistent and also flaunted his stats.

