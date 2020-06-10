Virat Kohli and Steve Smith Are Dominant All Over the World, Feels Aaron Finch

Virat Kohli | Steve Smith (Photo Credits: ICC | All India Radio News/Twitter)

Melbourne, June 10: Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch feels Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are players who can play well across the globe in any condition and that is what separates them from the rest.

"I think in Test cricket, Virat and Smith's record at home and in away games is unbelievable. Virat had a tough series a few years ago in England against James Anderson. But then he came back to England in 2018 and dominated the series," Finch was quoted as saying in an interview to Sports Tak.

"Smith has never really struggled anywhere, to be fair. He is an unbelievable Test player. The most impressive thing about both of them which probably separates and puts them above anyone else is how dominant they are all over the world," he added.

"It's one thing to dominate in your country, at wickets you are comfortable in. To do it all around the world is extraordinary. Sometimes they get out early, but that's just cricket. But they very rarely miss out, and when they go, they go big," Finch said. Finch opined Smith has an edge when it comes to the longest format of the game.

"I think Smith just has an edge in Test cricket. Virat probably has played on wickets that have deteriorated a lot quicker when the ball started spinning big, and going a little bit lower a bit more often," he explained.

"Smith in Test cricket is unbelievable, I think his game plan is so good, he's so good at it," the dashing Australia opener added. All cricket is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

