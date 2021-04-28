It ain't over till it's over. Truly! The game between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore witnessed Rishabh Pant's side losing the match by 1 run at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, who were on the field were quite exceptional with the bat. Needless to say that the two were dejected that they could not pull off a win. Just after completing the match, Virat Kohli walked up to Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer who fought hard and remained unbeaten on the score of 58 and 53 run respectively. The RCB captain was seen consoling both the players who fought their hearts out. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: RCB Beat DC to Go Back at Top.

Talking about the match, AB de Villers heroics helped RCB post a total of 171 runs on the scoreboard as the South African hammered an unbeaten knock of 75 runs. Rajat Patidar contributed with 31 from 22 and Glenn Maxwell made 25 from 20 balls. However, Delhi Capitals' batsmen failed to leave an impact and then Rishabh Pant and Hetmyer took the matter into their hands. Sadly that wasn't enough for DC to be on the winning side.

Now, let's have a look at the video where Virat is seen consoling the two players:

What. A. Match!@RCBTweets prevail by 1 run. With 6 needed off the final ball, Pant hits a boundary but @DelhiCapitals fall short by a whisker. Siraj does well under pressure. Hetmyer and Pant are distraught. https://t.co/NQ9SSSBbVT #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/ju87soRG6B — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021

Pictures:

#DCvsRCB fight till finish - the spirit our @DelhiCapitals boys live by. Well played @SHetmyer & @RishabhPant to take us till the very end. We learn from loss & come back stronger 💪 pic.twitter.com/IPhDyDqm2Q — @bishtvk (@bishtvk) April 27, 2021

It's all a part of your learning

Chin up, Rishabh Pant. Who better than Captain Kohli to tell you, it’s all a part of the learning. ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #DCvRCB #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/j10Iz3vBPk — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021

With this, RCB has reclaimed its number one position on the points table. Chennai Super Kings is on number two and Delhi Capitals is on number three of the points table.

