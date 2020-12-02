Breaking records seems to be a regular day at the office for Virat Kohli. By now, he has broken a plethora of records and the third game between India and Australia which is currently underway at the Manuka Oval witnessed yet another history in the making. The Indian cricket team captain went on to become the fastest player to reach the 12,000 run mark in the ODIs. He even went on to surpass the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to get that feat. Needless to say that the netizens are quite happy with him and hailed him as King Kohli on social media. India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

He took only 242 inning to reach the feat whereas the Master Blaster had reached the 12,000 run mark in his 300th inning. Australian former captain Ricky Ponting took 314 inning to get to the 12,000 run mark . Whereas Sri Lanka former wicket-keeper Kumar Sangakkara reached the 12,000 run mark in 336 inning. Sanath Jayasuriya made way to 12,000 run mark in 397 innings. Mahela Jayawardena took 399 innings. Now let's have a look at the tweets below.

1️⃣2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI runs for Virat Kohli 🔥 He has become the fastest batsman to reach the milestone, in just 242 innings 🤯 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/H0XlHjkdNK — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2020

Micheal Vaughan

Without question @imVkohli is the best ever ODI Batter I have seen ... #NoBrainer #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2020

Rashid Khan

12000 Runs for the King @imVkohli many congratulations bhai 👍🏻👍🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 2, 2020

Last one

Virat Kohli Fastest batsman to 12,000 ODI runs 🦁🔥🔥🔥 HE BREAKS THE RECORDS LIKE BOSS 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations Champion 🔥 Fewest innings to 12000 ODI runs: Virat Kohli - 242 innings Sachin Tendulkar - 300 innings Ricky Ponting - 314 innings G.O.A.T For a reason 🐐 pic.twitter.com/KpVsVFezyy — Ammar (@its__ammar) December 2, 2020

As of now, Virat is blazing guns for the Men Blue and is batting alongside Shreyas Iyer. India has lost a couple of wickets for now in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill.

