Virat Kohli ‘Fondly Remembers’ 183 vs Pakistan, Says That Knock Was ‘Game-Changer’ in His Cricket Career

Virat Kohli recalled his 183 against Pakistan and termed it as a game-changer n his career. Kohli was 23 when he smashed his highest ODI score at the 2012 Asia Cup against Pakistan. Kohli’s fiery innings came off just 148 deliveries and comprised of 22 boundaries and a maximum. It was also of the first instances when the world played host to the chase master. Kohli’s stunning innings helped India record their then highest successful ODI run chase and their highest ever against Pakistan. It also remains the highest individual score by an Indian batsman against Pakistan. Virat Kohli Only Indian Cricketer in Forbes Top 100 Highest-Paid Athletes of 2020.

Recalling that knock in an Instagram live session with fellow Indian teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian captain said that he still remembers the innings fondly as it was an innings against a potent bowling attack. "Their bowling attack was quite potent. At the time they were a really challenging bowling attack because of the variations," Kohli said in an episode of “Reminisce With Ash". Virat Kohli Right Guy to Take Indian Cricket Forward: Ian Botham.

Thet had Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Aziz Cheema, Wahab Riaz, Mohd Hafeez. Ajmal was particularly dangerous as he was it his peak back then. It was quite a strong attack and in Bangladesh, the pitches are dry early on and then the dew settles in as the sunsets. So for the first 20 overs, it was in their favour. But I was happy batting next to Sachin, (which incidentally was the master blasters last ODI),” he added.

Watch Virat Kohli Smash Pakistan and Record His Highest Individual ODI Score

Kohli also said that he had waited for an opportunity like this – a match against Pakistan with the entire country watching. "It naturally happened because I was constantly boosting myself up to want those situations to happen. I think that turned out to be a game-changer for me," said the 31-year-old. "It was a Sunday I remember, India-Pakistan match so the whole country is watching and everyone takes notice.

"I fondly remember that chase it was really tough, Rohit (Sharma) played brilliantly and in the end MS (Dhoni) and (Suresh) Raina finished with three overs to spare or something chasing 330 which was quite memorable.” India went to win the game with six wickets and 13 deliveries remaining and Kohli was declared the Man of the Match for his superlative effort.