The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now permitted Virat Kohli to attend Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony after his net practice on January 21, per the reports. Virat Kohli is set to play in the five-match test series against England which is scheduled to start on January 25 2024. Virat Kohli has been invited with his wife the Bollywood sensation Anushka Sharma to attend the Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir ceremony on January 22. Ram Temple Inauguration: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Receive Invitation for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (See Pic)

The Indian cricket team is set to assemble in Hyderabad to start training for their upcoming five-match test series on January 20. All the Indian players and the coaching staff who are already engaged in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan will be taking a two-day break before they start training again for the five-match Test series against England.

The England cricket team will reach Hyderabad for the first Test match on January 21 after getting ready for the series in Abu Dhabi. England will be arriving late in India to start practising which is not much liked by former England cricketer Steve Harmison. "I'm an old man and that's what they're going to say, the times have changed. But preparation hasn't changed. You cannot go into India underprepared, you cannot go into India over-prepared. You could be in India six weeks before and still not be prepared for that first Test and the emotion of that." Steve Harmison told the radio station talkSport. Fan Who Hugged Virat Kohli During Indore T20I Gets Felicitated By His Friends, Video Goes Viral.

Harmison also went on to say, "I love the new approach with Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Rob Key, and everything the ECB has done. But I'm sorry, you'd never go to an Ashes series three days before. You'd never go to Australia three days before the Gabba. Why go three days before (to) Hyderabad? We've got five Test matches in India, you've got to prepare in the right way with overs under your belt, balls faced, and acclimatising."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).