Virat Kohli Needs to Play As Long As Sachin Tendulkar Did to Score 100 Centuries, Says Irfan Pathan

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli has already achieved a lot in his career thus far. He has broken many records and now is nearing some phenomenal records set by batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli is seven centuries away from breaking Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Kohli is very much likely to break the record sooner or later. However, the right-hander will be keen to go past another Tendulkar record, which is 100 centuries across formats. As of now, Kohli has 70 centuries across formats against his name. Virat Kohli & Yuzvendra Chahal Condemn the Death of Pregnant Elephant in Kerala, Indian Captain Labels it a Cowardly Act!.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan believes that scoring 100 centuries will be difficult for Kohli. However, Pathan believes if Kohli can play as long as Tendulkar did he might able to score 100 centuries.

“I wish but it is difficult. In ODI’s it is possible but 100 hundred is not easy. It depends on his fitness and longevity, if Virat can play as long as Sachin did then he might be able to achieve it,” Pathan said during a live chat on Sports Tak. Not MS Dhoni or Sourav Gangly! Irfan Pathan Picks Rahul Dravid As a Captain He Would Give His Life For.

Cricket is currently suspended and is nearing the resumption with players camp likely to begin in July-August. India could also tour Sri Lanka for a bilateral series. In March, India’s home series against South Africa was cancelled due to Coronavirus crisis.