Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the greatest modern-day batsmen and is on the verge of achieving yet another personal milestone in his already illustrious career. The 31-year-old batting behemoth is currently playing in IPL 2020, a competition where he is the leading run-scorer and would be hoping that during the course of the cash-rich league, he could reach a landmark, which has eluded every Indian cricketer until now. Virat Kohli’s RCB Look Favourites to Lift IPL 2020 Trophy, Says Dilip Vengsarkar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have fared great in Indian Premier League - two wins in opening three games - but Virat Kohli is having a dismal campaign on an individual level until now. But the RCB skipper would be hopeful of ending his barren run soon. Rohit Sharma Completes 5000 Runs in IPL, Joins Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina; Check List of Most Run-Scorers in the Indian Premier League History.

The Indian skipper has found going difficult in the new Indian Premier League season as he has been dismissed for single-digit scores in his past two innings with his highest score being just 14 in the opening game. Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer in IPL, is just 82 runs short of 9000 runs in T20 cricket and if the Bangalore skipper manages to score those runs, he would be the first Indian cricketer to achieve that milestone.

Overall, the 31-year-old would be the seventh batsmen to reach the landmark in the shorter format of the game. In 269 innings, Virat Kohli has 8918 runs in T20s at an average of 40.72 and a strike rate of 134.24 with five centuries and 64 fifties to his name. The RCB skipper has scored over 5000 runs in IPL and 2794 runs for the national side.

