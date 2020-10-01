Rohit Sharma completed 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Mumbai Indians captain becomes the third player in the history of the league to go past 5000-run mark. Rohit joins Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Suresh Raina in the most runs list in IPL history. The Mumbai Indians captain achieved the feat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KXIP vs MI Live Score of IPL 2020 Match 13.

Currently Kohli leads the list with 5430 runs in 180 matches. Raina, who opted out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, is second on the list with 5368 runs in 193 matches.

Most Runs in IPL 2020

Batsman Matches Runs Virat Kohli 180 5430 Suresh Raina 193 5368 Rohit Sharma 192 5068*

Rohit has had a mixed season thus far. The Mumbai Indians captain scored 80 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, against CSK and RCB, he scored just 12 and eight. How to Watch KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Dream 11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will be looking to register their second win of the season. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost to Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Super Over). However, against Knight Riders the defending champions emerged victorious.

