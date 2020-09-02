Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma led the birthday wishes for team India and Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma, who celebrates his 32nd birthday on September 02, 2020 (Wednesday). Wishes flowed in from various part of the world with Kohli and Rohit leading the cricket fraternity’s congratulatory messages for the birthday boy. Fellow Delhi Capitals stars Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan also joined in wishing Ishant a ‘happy birthday’ while former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Sanjay Manjrekar also send their best to the veteran fast bowler. Ishant Sharma Birthday Special : A Look at Stats and Records of Delhi Capitals Pacer in IPL.

Ishant, born on this day in 1988, is the third-highest wicket-taker among Indian pacers in Test cricket. He has so far taken 297 Test wickets and needs only three more to become only the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan and only sixth Indian cricketer to take 300 or more wickets in Test cricket. IPL 2020 Players Update: Delhi Capitals Pacer Ishant Sharma ‘Can’t Wait’ for the Upcoming Season (View Post).

Kohli shared a throwback picture from their youth days to wish Ishant a happy birthday. The RCB and India skipper also shared a picture of them celebrating after a wicket and wrote “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ImIshant . Have a wonderful and successful year ahead. Enjoy the day.”

Virat Kohli Wishes Ishant Sharma

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @ImIshant . Have a wonderful and successful year ahead. Enjoy the day. 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/7QyqBZNSZB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 2, 2020

Rohit congratulated Ishant for the Arjuna Award and also wished the lanky pacer a happy birthday. “Many happy returns of the day bro. Congratulations on winning the Arjuna Award too,” said the Mumbai Indians captain and vice-captain of the India limited-overs side. Rohit shared a picture of Ishant and himself in their Indian Premier League (IPL) attires.

Rohit Sharma Wishes Ishant Sharma Happy Birthday!!

Many happy returns of the day bro. Congratulations on winning the Arjuna Award too 👏 @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/SFp9Drwwop — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer also joined the sports fraternity in wishing the 32-year-old on his special day. Both wrote that they were looking forward to a successful season with the Dehli Capitals in IPL 2020. Ishant, Dhawan and Iyer all play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL with Iyer captaining his senior pros. Take a look at some other wishes for Ishant Sharma on his 32nd birthday.

Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer Wishes Ishant Sharma for Arjuna Award

Happy birthday @ImIshant! And best wishes on receiving your Arjuna Award 👏 Looking forward to the season with you 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vonJiQdeYd — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) September 2, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan is Looking Forward to New IPL Season

Happy birthday bro @ImIshant 👏 Looking forward to a great season with you 😃 pic.twitter.com/fLthrxxY9c — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 2, 2020

ICC Recalls Ishant Sharma's Magnificant Record on His Birthday

🔹 97 Tests, 80 ODIs, 14 T20Is 🔹 420 international wickets In 2018, the paceman equalled Kapil Dev's record for the most Test wickets taken by an Indian bowler in England 🙌 Happy birthday, Ishant Sharma! pic.twitter.com/9ya2ttrGcu — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2020

Indian Premier League Revisits Ishant Sharma's Three-Wicket Haul

Happy birthday to the @DelhiCapitals senior pacer @ImIshant. 👏 On his special day, let's revisit his impressive 3-wicket haul in IPL 2019 📽️#Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 2, 2020

BCCI Shows Recap of Ishant Sharma's 5-Wicket Haul vs Bangladesh

🔹 97 Tests, ☝️ 297 wickets 🔹 #TeamIndia senior bowler 🇮🇳 🔹 Arjuna Awardee 👏 Happy Birthday, @ImIshant. Here's a recap of his phenomenal 5-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the Pink Ball Test. 📽️🙌 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar Wishes Ishant Sharma

A bowler any capt would want in his team & have done so over the years. Relentless effort, no matter the returns & a wonderful attitude to boot. His character also comes through well when he bats. One of my favourites...Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma!#IshantSharma — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 2, 2020

Rajeev Shukla Wishes Ishant Sharma Good Health and Success

A very Happy Birthday to you Ishant Sharma. May this day bring success, happiness and good health for you and all your loved ones. May you continue to inspire the young cricketers on how to give 100 percent on every day spent on pitch.#HappyBirthday @ImIshant — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) September 2, 2020

Talent Took Him to the Top, Aakash Chopra on Ishant Sharma

It’s not often you see a young player and immediately know that he’s going to play for India. One look at the 18yo Ishant and you knew it’s only a matter of time before he dons the India colours. Talent took him to the top...hard work ensured longevity. Happy Birthday, @ImIshant — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2020

Ishant, meanwhile, will be seen in action when the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 begins from September 19 in the UAE. He was instrumental in taking Delhi Capitals to the IPL playoffs last season with 13 wickets. Ishant has looked a different bowler in recent times and will once again be key to the Delhi side as they aim for their maiden IPL title.

