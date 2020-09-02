Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma turns 32 on Wednesday (September 2) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all across the globe. The right-arm pacer has been a vital cog of India’s Test team for a long time and is still going strong. Ishant, who was recently honoured with Arjuna award, can move the ball both ways and that too with a decent pace. Also, his ability to extract bounce from the track makes him even more lethal. However, along with thriving in red-ball cricket, the lanky pacer has also proved his mettle in the shorter formats. In fact, he’s a vital cog of Delhi Capitals team in the Indian Premier League. Ishant Sharma ‘Can’t Wait’ for the IPL 2020 (View Post).

Speaking of Sharma’s journey in IPL, the right-arm pacer played for as many as six franchises in the cash-rich league. They are Kolkata Knight Riders, (now defunct) Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Super Giants, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals. The speedster has bowled several impressive spells at times. However, he wasn’t able to establish himself in a particular team due to his inconsistent performances. Nevertheless, he picked 13 wickets in as many games for Delhi Capitals and played a crucial role in guiding the Shreyas Iyer-led side to the playoffs. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stats and records of the Ishant Sharma in IPL as he turns a year older. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Ishant Shrama IPL Record Matches 89 Wickets 71 Average 36.31 Economy Rate 8.11 Strike Rate 26.86 Best Figures 5/12

Well, these numbers might not be awe-inspiring. However, they don’t replicate the pacer’s evolution in recent times. The pacer will next be seen in action during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League where he’ll aim to guide DC to their maiden IPL title. However, the pitches in UAE are known to favour the spinners. Hence, it’ll be interesting to see how the veteran pacer will tackle the situation.

