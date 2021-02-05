A picture of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has gone viral on day 1 of the India vs England first Test match in Chennai. England dominated the opening day of the Test match with captain Joe Root slamming a century and putting the visitors in control with a 200-run partnership with Dominic Sibley. England ended the opening day on 263/3 with Root unbeaten on 128. Sibley, who was looking good for a third Test hundred, was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah with the final ball of the day. Bumrah took two of the three England wickets that fell on day 1. Twitterati in Awe of Joe Root After England Skipper Scores Century on Day 1 of IND vs ENG Test; Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant Also Praised.

As England dominated the Test, bored fans turned a picture of Rohit and Virat into a meme. The picture was from the first day of the Test match in Chennai. The image was a screengrab of Kohli and Rohit starring at the ball racing to the boundary after Joe Root drove Shahbaz Nadeem through the covers. The image was soon viral on the internet with fans turning it into a meme. Take a look at the reactions from the fans on the image. Caught on Stump Mic! Rishabh Pant Cheers Washington Sundar With ‘Mera Naam Hai Washington, Mereko Jana Hai DC’ Slogan During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Day 1 (Watch Video).

When a Newcomer Girl Enters the Class

Parents When They See Their Child Looking at Phone and Smiling

Me Discussing With Facebook and Google With Family

Me discussing a product with my family Facebook and Google: pic.twitter.com/Hur2QS5abD — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) February 5, 2021

When Single Guys See Their Friend Roaming Around With Their Crash

#INDvENG When single boys see their friend Roaming with their crush. pic.twitter.com/qduP3QVA7N — ImDDanger (@JaiswalVarrnit) February 5, 2021

Pic of the Day!!

Rohit and Virat Watching Joe Root Score a Century

Imagine Rohit & Virat batting on this pitch on day 1: 😍 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/N7WFjrY99M — Vinod (@impact_in_line) February 5, 2021

PTI and Maths Teacher When English Teacher Passes By

#INDvENG *When English teacher passes by* PTI and Maths teacher be like:- pic.twitter.com/OJepSexs2S — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 5, 2021

Two Friends Watching Their Crush

Me and my friend watching at my crush in saree. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/CiIxjKBhz7 — Ritik mishra (@ritik_mishra_) February 5, 2021

England, meanwhile, were the better team in the opening day of the first Test. The visitors started well with Rory Burns and Sibley scoring briskly. The opening pair shared 63 runs for the opening wicket before Ravichandran Ashwin removed Burns, who was out trying to play a reverse sweep. Bumrah then trapped Daniel Lawrence for a five-ball duck leaving England reeling on 63/2. Root and Sibley then shared a 200-run partnership to wrestle back the control and put England in command.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).