India has produced many match-winners but there have hardly been a few of the calibre of Virat Kohli. The Delhi-born has annihilated bowlers with his marauding bat and stamped his authority time and time again. Moreover, he has been an inspirational leader and piloted India to many glorious triumphs across formats. Virat Kohli Shares ‘Chillin’ Instagram Story With Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur (See Pic)

As Kohli takes the field in the second Test against West Indies on July 20 at Queen’s Park Oval, he will write his name in history books by representing India on the 500th occasion in the international arena. The veteran batter will only be the third Indian cricketer to have to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar (664), MS Dhoni (535) and Rahul Dravid (504).

Virat has been a run machine in the international arena. ODI cricket has been his happy hunting ground where he has aggregated 12898 runs at an average of 57.32. Talking about Test cricket, he has featured in 110 matches and amassed 8555 runs at an average of 48.88. Coming to the shortest format, the former Indian captain has plundered 4008 runs in 115 matches for the Men in Blue.

Kohli looked in pristine touch in the first Test against West Indies and played a well-compiled knock of 76 runs in 182 deliveries to help India dictate terms with the bat. His half-century knock comprised five boundaries. The ace batter would look to carry on the good work in the upcoming game and make the historic match a special one. Virat Kohli’s On-field Antics During India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Go Viral (Watch Videos)

Talking about the first Test against the Caribbean side, India registered a dominating victory by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Rohit Sharma & Co. would look to put on another valiant show in the upcoming Test and clean sweep the hosts.

