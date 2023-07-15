During matches, we have always Virat Kohli is at his natural best when he performs on-field antics. And during the 1st Test match against West Indies, cameras caught the Indian batsman performing his natural on-field antics.

Virat Kohli’s On-field Antics

Virat Kohli having fun with Ishan Kishan

Virat Kohli having fun with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.😂🤍pic.twitter.com/TTf0cUGv0q — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 15, 2023

Virat Kohli's Performing On-field Antics

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)