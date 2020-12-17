DRS is quite a double-edged sword which can go either way. Now, team, Australia must be kicking themselves as they missed out on Virat Kohli’s dismissal on the day one of the matches between India and Australia. The replays showed that the gloves were involved and the Australian team decided that they should not go for a DRS. Nathan Lyon was the one who was handling the bowling duties. Indian cricket captain was handling the batting duties and he got caught behind. Tim Paine and men did not take this seriously and decided not to go upstairs. Twitterati React After India Lose Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in Third Session of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2020 Day 1, Pin Hopes on Wriddhiman Saha and Ravi Ashwin.

But the replays showed that the glove was involved and the video showed that Virat Kohli had been dismissed. Post this he came with a 67-run long stang with Cheteshwar Pujara who was also batting on the other end. The incident happened in the 36th over when Virat Kohli was still batting on the score of 17 runs. Had Australia gone for a DRS, they would have gotten the wicket of Virat Kohli. The video of the replay went viral on social media. Check it out below:

Is this a little mark on Virat Kohli's glove there? 🤔 Australia opted not to review... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/t0Xaojls94 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2020

Talking about the game, Prithvi Shaw made way to the pavilion on the score of zero after facing a couple of balls. Mayank Agarwal followed him on 17. Post this, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara handled the reins of the team. By the end of day 1, India had lost six wickets.

