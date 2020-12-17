The day one of the first Test between India and Australia ended with Team India losing six wickets. As of now, we have Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha batting on the score of 15 and nine runs by the end of day one. The fans are pinning their hopes on Ravi Ashwin for taking the team to a total of over 350 runs. The third session witnessed the dismissal of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. The netizens took to social media and shared the same on Twitter. Before getting on to the tweets, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both teams. After winning the toss, Virat Kohli and elected to bat first. On the very first ball, we had the departure of Prithvi Shaw who got bowled. Virat Kohli Run-Out: Ajinkya Rahane Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes for Running-Out India Captain During IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 (Watch Video).

He faced a couple of balls before making way to the pavilion. Mayank Agarwal followed on 17 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli scored 43 and 73 runs respectively. Ajinkya Rahane scored 42 runs. Hanuma Vihari also made way to the pavilion on 16 runs. As of now we have Ravichandran Ashwin and Wrisshiman Saha batting. Thus the fans are hopeful for Ravi Ashwin to take the team to a respectable total. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Ashwin did this in 2018 as well. 62 run partnership with Pujara had played a part in that victory #INDvAUS — Samrat (@sam91notout) December 17, 2020

Confidence

Sometimes, Ravichandran Ashwin's batting gives me confidence too. 😅#AUSvIND — Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) December 17, 2020

Tough Guy

Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal

Ravichandran Ashwin should open with Mayank agrwal for India..As a pinch hitter for test( who can survive new ball easily and has better technique) and make it easier for upcoming batsmen @cricketaakash What's your opinion about that? #AUSvsIND — Falgun Patel (@Falgun1872) December 17, 2020

Last one

Yes Ashwin should take some runs in 2 day and as well as we expect our bowlers also do to the same👍👍 — Prabhu. (@6XR_PRABHU) December 17, 2020

A few fans were still rueing over the fact that it was due to Ajinkya Rahane's wrong call that Virat Kohli got run out.

How dare Rahane....did that...if kohli says...u must run.... — Indian1st (@indianneer) December 17, 2020

Another one.

I am still angry. I can't accept that. I am sorry. But yeah, at the same time, I won't forget the happy moments which Rahane & Virat gave us since 2013 Johannesburg Test. Thank you for everything @ajinkyarahane88 but now it's time for debut of Ankit Bawne. 👍 pic.twitter.com/FxjhSAWlVd — Ayush (@abasu0819) December 17, 2020

The Indians would be hoping to make it to the score of 350 plus runs on day two of the game. It would be interesting to see how the day two pans out for both teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).