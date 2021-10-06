Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Sunrises Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. If RCB happens to win this contest, they can script a prolific record by winning the 100th match in the IPL. If they happen to win this game, this will be the fourth team to achieve this feat. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have won more than 100 games in IPL history so far. MS Dhoni's men have won 115 games from 192 matches. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

As of now, the team has 99 wins in their kitty. Out of the 205 games played by the Kolkata Knight Riders, they have won 104 matches. Talking about the Mumbai Indians, they have won 124 matches out of 216 games. This year in the IPL 2021, Virat Kohli's men are blazing guns for the side as they had already qualified for the playoffs with a couple of games to go in the Group stage. The fans are quite ecstatic about the same as the team has made so far in the tournament after being trolled brutally for their string of bad performances over the years. Thus the primary goal of the team would be to end the season by winning a title.

So far in the history of the Indian Premier League, RCB has never won a title. Currently, the team is placed on number three of the IPL 2021 points table with 16 points in their kitty.

