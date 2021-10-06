Royal Challengers Bangalore have already made it to the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) playoffs while Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of contention. Ideally, this contest will be termed as a dead rubber but RCB have something to play for. With 16 points from 12 matches, the Virat Kohli-led side have an opportunity to make it to the top two of the IPL 2021 points table. Currently RCB are on third spot with Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings ahead of them. RCB vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 52

If RCB win both their remaining games they have an opportunity to move to in top two provided Delhi Capitals or Chennai Super Kings lose their matches. Meanwhile, ahead of playoffs RCB will be keen to set things in order. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, it will be an opportunity to test their bench strength and give opportunity to youngsters.

RCB vs SRH Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 52 on Star Sports TV Channels

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the RR vs MI clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. RCB vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 52

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 52 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the RCB vs SRH match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

