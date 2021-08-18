Former Indian batting great VV Laxman has reckoned that it would be difficult for England to stage a comeback in the ongoing five-match Test series against India. The Virat Kohli-led side scripted an unbelievable 151-run win over England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the second Test match on Monday and now, they have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. The final day didn't begin quite well for the Indians with them losing Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma falling in quick time. But a spirited fightback led by a 89-run stand between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami helped India post a challenging 272-run total. The bowlers then, led by Mohammed Siraj starred to bowl out England for just 120 runs. India Win Lord’s Test: Virat Kohli Lauds Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for Their ‘Outstanding’ Batting Performance Against England (Watch Video)

The former right-hander, in his column for the Times of India, stated that barring captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, none of the English batsmen looked convincing enough. "As brilliantly as Joe Root played in the first innings, he is practically waging a lone battle. Apart from Jonny Bairstow, no one inspires any hope, and I fear it could be a long three Tests ahead for the home side. From here on, I’d regard anything less than a comprehensive series win for India as a shock result," he wrote.India Win Lord’s Test: From Virender Sehwag to Michael Vaughan, Here’s How Twitterati Reacted After Virat Kohli’s Side Beat England by 151 Runs

Laxman however applauded the efforts of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, whose 100-run stand was very crucial for India in their second innings. The duo have been horribly out of form in the series so far but stuck together to add to the scoreboard in India's second innings. The 46-year also stated that should Rahane and Pujara come back to their regular forms, it would spell even greater trouble for the English batsmen.

"When the occasion so demanded in the second innings, the seasoned duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane hinted at a return to their best rhythm, which will further exacerbate England’s worries,” he said.

India were in a good position to win the 1st Test in Nottingham, but rain washed out the final day's play, making the match end in a draw. With the 151-run win, India are firm favourites to win the series, with three matches remaining. The third Test between these two sides would be played in Headingley on August 25th.

